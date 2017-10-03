Wheat Ridge Police searching for armed suspect

WHEAT RIDGE - The Wheat Ridge Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a home with a gun on Monday night.

Sara Spaulding, the PIO from the City of Wheat Ridge, reported that a man kicked in the door of a home and fired shots near the 4000 block of Reed Street in Wheat Ridge around 9:30 p.m.

A witness said the suspect chased two people down Reed Street and later got in to a white car and left the scene.

Wheat Ridge Police report that the suspect knew those inside the home and the suspect, who is still at large, is considered armed and dangerous.

If you information about this suspect, a Hispanic male with brown hair, brown eyes who is in his mid-30's, 5'9" and weighs around 220 lbs, please call 911.

Police say DO NOT approach this man.

No one was injured.

