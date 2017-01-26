Where did Colorado 'luxury' homes increase the most in value?

(Photo: REDFIN IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - When it came to luxury home sales appreciation in the fourth quarter, no Denver area appreciated greater than luxury homes with a Littleton ZIP code.

That's according to Redfin, which reported that luxury home appreciation in the Littleton area in the fourth quarter was the 10th-highest increase out of 1,000 U.S. cities.

The average price for the top 5 percent of homes sold for an average of $1,052,000 in the Littleton area, up 8.6 percent in the quarter. Redfin defines a "luxury" home as those that sell in the top 5 percent. The rest of the Littleton market (the bottom 95 percent) sold for an average of $390,000, up 9.6 percent in the quarter, according to Redfin.

Leading the country in luxury home appreciation in the fourth quarter was Santa Clarita, in Los Angeles County, where the average price for the top 5 percent of homes there sold for an average of $2,025,000, up more than 113 percent in the quarter.

