'White Lives Matter' rally host responds to cancellation of event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Less than 24 hours after violence and tragedy struck Charlottesville, Va., a controversial announcement rocked the campus of Texas A&M University.

A rally titled ‘White Lives Matter’ hosted by former student Preston Wiginton would be scheduled for September 11 on the university campus.



“It’s to raise awareness for the white students about the liberal agenda that's pushed down their throats every day and make them aware that they should not have to deal with reverse racism, that they are white they have an ancestry and they have a story and they should be proud of that," said Wiginton.



This year Wigington had planned on bringing back prominent white nationalist Richard Spencer which was met by much backlash from students at the university.



Everything that he stands for is directly contrary to our values as an institution,” said Texas A&M senior Michael Buse.

Following the wide spread response from the White Lives Matter rally, university officials announced they would no longer allow Wiginton to host it on the campus, saying it creates “a major safety risk”.



Following the university’s decision, Wiginton expressed his anger towards the university for what he calls “taking away his civil right”.

“I now know what it was like to be black in the 1960s because clearly civil rights don’t mean anything for white people in America anymore.

Despite the universities decision to cancel Wiginton’s White Lives Matter rally, counter protest groups say they will still continue their efforts to unite the university against what they are calling hate speech.

