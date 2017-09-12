Why is Colorado's suicide rate so high?

KUSA - Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.

And according to government data, Colorado continuously has one of the highest suicide rates in the country, trailing Montana, Alaska, New Mexico, Wyoming, Utah and Idaho.

Andrew Romanoff with Mental Health Colorado and Maureen Johnson Ediger with the Second Wind Fund joined us on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

They answered questions about Colorado’s high suicide rate, what’s being done about it and what to do if you see a loved one struggling with suicidal thoughts.

If you need help, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or the Colorado Crisis and Support Line at 1-844-493-TALK.

There are more resources for you and your loved ones here: http://bit.ly/2wVPtyu

