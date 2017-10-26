KUSA - A weak storm system will bring gusty winds and colder air after Wednesday's record high of 84 degrees.

Snow is forecast to last from around 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. over the Front Range, with clearing skies and cold temperatures for Friday morning.

Most of the metro Denver area, Fort Collins and Greeley will get less than one inch of snow. From Boulder to the western and southern suburbs of Denver, one to three inches of snow is possible on grassy areas.

In the Front Range mountains and foothills, two to five inches of new snow is possible.

Expect a very cold Friday morning, with lows in the lower 20s over the Front Range.

Temperatures will be more mild this weekend.

© 2017 KUSA-TV