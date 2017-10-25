Windy, cooler, light snow

A weak storm system brings us gusty winds and colder air after Wednesday record high of 84 degrees.

Snow is forecast to last from around 1:00 pm through 8:00 over the Front Range, with clearing skies and cold temperatures for Friday morning.

Most of the Metro Denver Area, Fort Collins and Greeley will get less than 1 inch of snow. From Boulder to the western and southern suburbs of Denver 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible on grassy areas.

In the Front Range mountains and foothills 2 to 5 inches of new snow is possible.

Very cold Friday morning with lows in the lower 20s over the Front Range.

Milder this weekend.

