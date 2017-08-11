Winnsboro community helps 92-year-old veteran replace bench stolen from wife's grave

Anonymous

WINNSBORO - Good Samaritans helped out one of their own, a 92-year-old veteran, after his bench was stolen from his wife's grave at Lee Cemetery in Winnsboro.

The bench was a gift from his children so he could sit with a cup of coffee and visit with his late wife. On Sunday, family members noticed the bench was missing, and soon after, the community rallied to help replace it.

The new bench was installed Wednesday, secured with a 2ft auger anchor and heavy chain.





The Winnsboro News posted the update on its Facebook page, stating:

There are people who care. They teamed together to replace the bench so your daddy can visit your mama whenever he wants. And they took measures to prevent another theft.

The cemetery board approved a new security system to help prevent another theft.

