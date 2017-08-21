With more lithium emphasis, Colorado uranium company changes name

Christopher Jones, CEO of Uranium Resources Inc. of Centennial (Photo: URANIUM RESOURCES IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado uranium company that's branching out into more lithium production said it's changing its name.

Uranium Resources Inc. (Nasdaq: URRE) of Centennial said it's changing its name to Westwater Resources Inc. effective today.

Its stock symbol on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange is also changing, to "WWR."

“As our lithium business grows to support the rising demand for energy storage, we believe that our name and identity needed to reflect this broader market focus," said Christopher Jones, CEO, in a statement.

