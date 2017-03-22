Woman charged in crash that killed father, injured son

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - A woman has been formally charged for allegedly causing a January crash that killed a father and severely injured his 13-year-old son while prosecutors say she was driving drunk.

Teresa Tarin, 41, is charged with vehicular homicide – DUI and vehicular assault – DUI for the January 8 crash, which happened on York Street in Thornton.

Prosecutors say Tarin lost control of her SUV and hit a concrete barrier, flying into the air and crashing into a Jeep driven by 57-year-old George Maxwell Holt. He was killed.

His son, Maxwell Holt, was seriously injured.

The District Attorney’s Office says Tarin was arrested on Wednesday and is free on a $20,000 bond.

She is set to appear in court on April 24.

