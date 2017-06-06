Woman dies after getting trapped in Colorado River rapid

The Colorado River flows though Marble Canyon (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

BOND, COLO. (AP) - A woman is dead after a boating accident on the Colorado River.



The Eagle County Sheriff's Office says the woman in her 30s was part of a group riding in boats and kayaks in the river near Bond on Monday afternoon.



Her boat got stuck on a raft that was already pinned to a rock in what's known as the "boneyard rapid." While others were able to swim out, the sheriff's office says she was trapped. She was later pulled from the river and was unresponsive.

