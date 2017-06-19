Woman injured in accidental shooting while camping

RED FEATHER LAKES, COLO. - A woman was shot in the thigh and injured during a camping trip to Red Feather Lakes on Saturday.

According the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, the woman was camping with a group of people near the area of Forest Roads 171 and 171D when she was accidentally shot around 8:30 p.m.

The people she was camping with brought her to an area where they had cell service and called emergency service. The Red Feather Lakes Volunteer Fire Department and deputies were able to respond and transport her to the hospital in a helicopter.

The woman is expected to survive, but there is no other information on the severity of her injuries. She has also not been identified.

Investigators said multiple campers in the area had been firing guns throughout the day and they were not able to determine exactly where the stray bullet had come from. They did say the shooting was the result of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any crime is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.

