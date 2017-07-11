Woman-owned Colorado company gets $93M Air Force contract

(Photo: Boecore Image)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado defense contractor founded and run by a woman has received the largest contract in its 17-year history.

Boecore, a Colorado Springs company founded by its CEO Kathy Boe, was recently awarded a Shared Early Warning System (SEWS II) Engineering and Contractor Logistics Support (SEWS II) contract from the Department of Air Force, Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), Air Force Life Cycle Management. SEWS "provides critical near-real-time early warning information of ballistic missile launches," the company said.

"Work will be performed at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, and is expected to be complete by June 30, 2022," the government said in a statement.

Boecore said it's grown by 60 people in 2017 and expects to hire another 50 by the end of the year to support the SEWS II contract and several other programs. The company now employs 275 people in Colorado Springs, Alabama, California, New Mexico, Washington, North Carolina, and Virginia.

