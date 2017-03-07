Woman tries to find boy who left heartbreaking note at her door after his mom died (Photo: Inside Edition)

(INSIDE EDITION) -- A Washington State woman is searching for the young boy who left a heartbreaking note on her front porch Friday.

"I am sorry that we stole your Windchimes our mom died and like butterflies so my sister took it and put it by our window I am sorry this is only money I have please do not be mad Jake," the note read.

Jake left a $5 bill to pay for the chime.

She said she had three identical butterfly wind chimes hanging in front of her door and she hadn’t even noticed one of them was gone until she saw the note.

Reitz said she hopes to find the child and give him his money back.

"It wasn’t an expensive wind chime," said Reitz. "I was 5 when my mom passed away and my little sister was 3. I know what it feels like to protect a younger sibling after that."

Reitz said she asked her property manager who owns other houses in the area if she knew anyone by that name, but she did not. She also said there are several schools in the area and a bus stop right in front of her house.

“That little butterfly apparently meant a lot to him and his little sister and he did try to do the right thing so I forgive him,” Reitz said.

