Woman with ax arrested in Colo. Springs

File photo

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. - A woman has been arrested in Colorado Springs after she threatened several people with an ax.

Colorado Springs Police say Davina D. Lobato was walking down the street with an ax and threatened to "split open" residents in the area on Sunday morning.

Lobato retreated to her house and was contained there by police officers for several hours until an arrest warrant could be obtained.

After several hours, Lobato came out of the house and surrendered to Colorado Springs Police officers and was arrested.

© 2017 KUSA-TV