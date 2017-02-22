Woman's Facebook warning about shirt wrapped around windshield wiper goes viral

When you walk to your car in the middle of the night and you see something strange sitting on the windshield, your first instinct is probably to look at it or remove it.

A Michigan woman's instincts told her otherwise -- that she might be in danger-- and she drove her car away with someone's flannel shirt wrapped around her windshield wipers.

Ashley Hardacre posted on Facebook about what happened Feb. 16 after she left her place of work after dark in Flint, Mich.

"I worked a closing shift tonight so me and the girls I work with always walk out together to make sure we are safe in the parking lot," wrote Hardacre. "I got to my car and locked the doors behind me immediately as I always do and noticed that there was a blue flannel shirt on my windshield. There were two cars near me and one was running so I immediately felt uneasy and knew I couldn't get out to get it off.

"At first I thought maybe someone had just thrown it on my car for some odd reason. I used my windshield wipers to try to get them off but the shirt was completely wrapped around my wiper blade. I had seen posts lately about people finding things under their windshield wipers in the burton/Flint area as an attempt to get girls out of their cars and distracted. Luckily I knew better than to remove the shirt with cars around me so I drove over to a place where I was safe and quickly rolled down my window and got the shirt off.

"I don't know why the shirt was on my car but it had to have been intentional the way it was put on there. I really can't think of another reason as to why someone would put it on my car. Tomorrow I am informing security of the situation and making them walk me to my car from now on. It definitely frightened me a little bit 😥 I'm so glad my parents had informed me that it was happening in our area, I just never thought it would potentially happen to my car."

The post has been shared over 100,000 times.



CBS News reports Flint police contacted Hardacre after seeing her post. While they are investigating, police say the types of crimes Hardacre was concerned about are not common in the Flint area. But, they are urging residents to call 911 right away if they see something like this so officers can investigate immediately.

