Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 19: Actress Alyssa Milano speaks at the 2017 World Of Children Hero Awards at Montage Beverly Hills on April 19, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for World of Children) (Photo: Randy Shropshire, 2017 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of women are responding to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault following the recent revelation of decades of allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Milano suggested women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted post the message on Twitter on Sunday. The call to action quickly trended, with notable names like Lady Gaga, Monica Lewinsky and Rosario Dawson identifying themselves as victims. Others shared personal stories.

This is what we’re up against - people like this creep #MeToo https://t.co/LAvr7gyRah — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) October 16, 2017

Also tweeting in support was Milano's former co-star on TV's "Charmed," Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of raping her.

Milano called the Weinstein allegations "disturbing" in an essay last week, but added that the issue was complicated for her because she is friends with Weinstein's wife, Georgina Chapman.

