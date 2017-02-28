World's best snowboarders coming to Vail

(Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

VAIL - On Vail's Golden Peak, crews are setting up for the Burton U.S. Open starting this week.

This is bringing high-flying snowboarders to the halfpipe and slopestyle course, like Silverthorne resident Red Gerard.

"It’s like one of the biggest events of the year," He said.

At 16 years old, Gerard is making a name for himself in slopestyle. He took fifth at the Open last year and he just had his first major Grand Prix win in Mammoth.

"Just having fun, and trying not to focus on all that," Gerard said.

The Burton U.S. Open is known as an event that highlights new talent while showcasing veterans like Shaun White and Kelly Clark, who are competing now less than a year from the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.

Not that Red is thinking about all that.

"I try not to ever think about that, and just focus on one event at a time and focus on my day to day life," Gerard said.

He says he’s happy just be 16 and snowboarding for a living.

"It’s good right now, just live it good,” Gerard said.

For Burton U.S. Open events and a schedule, you can download their app or go to: http://bit.ly/2m34Fns

