Would you purchase a haunted house? Realtor.com survey finds some are willing

Can you imagine sleeping in a room where there was a murder? Or hearing footsteps when no one is there?

While the majority of people would say no, some brave homebuyers are willing to put up with otherworldly house guests as long as the price is right, according to Realtor.com's Haunted House Real Estate Survey.

The survey of 1,000 people found that a little over 30% of people said they are open to living in a haunted house, 25% might be and 42% said they would not consider it (we're with you.)

Of those who are willing to consider a haunted house, there are a few catches. Forty percent said they'd like to see the home price decrease before they put money down, while others said they'd need extra footage or a better neighborhood to consider the purchase.

According to the survey, 28% of respondents believe they've lived in a haunted home. Respondents said they believed the homes were haunted for a number of reasons including hearing strange, unexplainable noises, feeling creepy in certain rooms or seeing objects move or disappear.

Yeah, doesn't sound great.

