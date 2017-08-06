WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday in Arvada

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Storytellers: Watching the paint dryAug. 6, 2017, 11:06 p.m.
-
Denver Police busy with motorcyclists as many head…Aug. 6, 2017, 9:46 p.m.
-
Community comes together after synagogue vandalized…Aug. 6, 2017, 10:53 p.m.