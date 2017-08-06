WWII vet in Arvada celebrates 100th birthday

A WWII veteran in Arvada celebrated his 100th birthday Sunday!

Ron Corey's friends and family gathered in the front yard to celebrate and asked neighbors to stop by for a chat and a piece of cake.

He spent much of this time thanking guests but also fit in some time to talk about how he got this far in life.

While in the Army, Corey spent a lot of time in Iran. His favorite story was about building roads during the service.

"I was most proud of showing those people how to open those roads and how to control that. I never did ask for any increase. They didn't offer, I didn't ask. I was no brown-noser," Corey said.

When asked how he liked his birthday party, Corey was happy to say it was great.

© 2017 KUSA-TV