You can buy this tiny town in Wyoming

ALADDIN, WY - There's a tiny town in Wyoming with a lot of history and a lot of potential. And it could be yours.

Nearly all of Aladdin, Wyoming, population 15, is going up for auction on Friday.

It's in the Northeastern part of the state, about a six hour drive from Denver. It's also a popular stop for bikers heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

The auction includes nearly all of the commercial property in town, including a store dating back to the 1800's, a cafe, a motel, a gas station and a post office.

The town was originally listed for $1.5 million, but no one was buying.

"You might have noticed we're getting a little long in the tooth and something just has to give so we decided to put it up for auction," said Aladdin store owner Rick Brengle.

The current owner hopes the new buyer will keep things the way they are.

The auction is Friday and you have to be there to place a bid.

