You could buy a lighthouse on the Chesapeake Bay for $15K

Lighthouse for sale on the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. (Courtesy: gsaauctions.gov)

BALTIMORE, MD. (WUSA) - If you've ever dreamt of living on a waterfront property, here's one better!

You can live on the Chesapeake Bay just outside Baltimore, Maryland in a lighthouse that's up for auction through Sept. 15.





According GSA Auctions, the Craighill Channel Lower Range Front Light Station is located on the Chesapeake Bay about two miles offshore of North Point State Park in Baltimore. It's priced at $15,000.

The historic caisson type light station was first lit in 1873, according to the auction site.

"The cast iron caisson rests upon driven wood piles below the 1.5 story cylindrical keeper quarters with perimeter gallery deck. The cast iron lantern room tops the structure approximately 25 feet above the surface of the water. Only the structure will be conveyed in the sale," the listing states.

To enter a bid, click here.

