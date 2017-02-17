Editorial: The free press is not your enemy

Tim Ryan is the assistant news director at 9NEWS (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - We are not your enemy.

These are tough times when it comes to how journalists cover the news and more importantly, the assumptions you have about how and why we cover the news.



It’s important that you understand at least this much: Whatever we are, we are not your enemy.



I grew up in a very humble but happy family in rural northern Missouri in the 1960s and 1970s. This was an especially tumultuous time in American history that many people today have forgotten or don’t understand.



But the chaos that resulted from political assassinations and violent confrontations between the anti-Vietnam War movement and the rest of the country did not find its way to me.



As I’ve grown older I’ve come to appreciate what a gift it was to grow up not surrounded by fear or violence. Millions, maybe billions of people don’t get that opportunity.



I am not a radical activist in favor of any ideology, liberal or conservative.



I’m the youngest of eight children, the son of a rural letter carrier and part time farmer who remains the best man I’ve ever known. My mother set an example for us all of the power of unconditional love.



I’m proud to be an American, not just because it’s the country where I was born and raised, and where my family has lived for 173 years, but also because the American idea is the best idea human beings have ever had.



A central element of that idea is a free press. This means the right to report the news as journalists see the news, not as it’s dictated by the government, whoever happens to be running the government at a particular moment in time.



It’s important to remember that a free press is a precious exception to the rule. In general, the people who run countries control the news, but not in America.



A September 2016 Gallup poll says 32 percent of the American public has a “great deal” or “a fair amount” of trust in the news media.



That is an unpleasantly low number. To paraphrase an internet meme I recently saw, working in journalism might mean long hours, but at least at the end of the day you can rest assured that everyone hates you.



If you work in journalism, you have to come to grips with that. Critical stories make people unhappy. Whether the stories are about them personally or people they like or identify with. Journalists cannot allow this to keep them from doing those stories. It goes with the territory.



Journalists are human beings. We make mistakes. We make assumptions based on our own instincts and experiences that aren’t always correct or sound. Like everything else people do, producing news is a flawed, human process.



But we do not invent stories. We work hard to find information and confirm it. We do our best to understand stories fully and dig beneath the surface. We don’t circulate stories we know are not true. We search for opinions that don’t agree with our own opinions.



I love my country and care about its future. Just like my parents, and their parents, and their parents.



Whatever we are, we are not your enemy.

(© 2017 KUSA)