9 things not-to-miss at Denver Home Show

The Denver Home Show opens its doors on Friday and continues through Sunday at the National Western Complex.

Before you head down to the show, take note of these 9 features you don’t want to miss:

1. Back by popular demand, the Tiny Home Village will feature no less than 12 tiny homes. New this year, is the addition of a shipping container home by Custom Container Living and a tree house from TreeHouse Colorado. Tiny Home Village will have a presence both inside the National Western Complex and outside at the entrance to the Show. Local tiny home builders participating in Tiny Home Village include EcoCabins, Rainbow Tiny Homes, Reclaimed West Tiny Homes, Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses, and SimBLISSity Tiny Homes.

Photo credit: Custom Container Living

2. The Feature Gardens will provide gorgeous, theatrical backdrops to Tiny Home Village and are designed by some of Denver’s top landscape firms including Daniel’s Landscape & Design, Precision Landscape, Rocky Mountain Turf and Landscaping, Stone Falls Custom Masonry & Landscape and TLC Land Care.

Photo credit: Denver Home Show

3. Get tips on how to design the yard of your dreams from Matt Blashaw, host of DIY Network’s Yard Crashers. Don’t miss him on the Fresh Ideas Stage on Friday at 4 p.m.; Saturday at 3 and 6 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Photo credit: Matt Blashaw

4. Tiny home experts, The Diedricksen Brothers, will talk about tiny house construction, budget building, and salvage design ideas on the Fresh Ideas Stage on Friday at 3 p.m.; Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 p.m. Derek "Deek" Diedricksen is the host of HGTV's Tiny House Builders and author of the bestselling carpentry book Microshelters. Deek, along with his brother Dustin, runs the YouTube design channel RelaxshacksDOTcom.

Photo credit: Denver Home Show

5. The 9NEWS Fix This team, Becky Ditchfield, Raquel Villanueva and Vida Urbanos, partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver for an Upcycle Challenge. Each team member has upcycled a piece selected from Habitat’s Denver ReStore; which will be on display throughout the Show with a silent auction that will allow show-goers to bid on the final projects, auction proceeds will go to Habitat Denver. The Fix This team will host a corresponding upcycle presentation on the Fresh Ideas Stage Saturday at 2 p.m.

KUSA

6. The Homegrown Marketplace is back and bigger than ever with even more decor and accessories for your home from nearly 30 local businesses. Come shop local artisans and small businesses at the Marketplace.

Photo credit: Denver Home Show

7. Bring your interior design questions, swatches, blue prints and QUESTIONS to the Denver Home Show, where you can Ask A Designer! Enjoy a ten minute consultation with Heather Sheridan and Alina Kish of Decorating Den Interiors, and the designers from the Vertical Arts Architecture team, which includes Architects, Interior Designers, Landscape Architects, and Furniture Designers.

Photo credit: Denver Home Show

8. Local radio personality, Jonathan Wilde, KOSI 101.1 morning show host, will MC a live Tablescape Challenge Saturday at 11 a.m. on the Fresh Ideas Stage. Local design experts and bloggers, including Brandon Coppin with Thrifty Chic Home and Anna Smith with Annabode, will compete in the challenge live on-stage. The winner will be selected by the audience.

Photo credit: Denver Home Show

9. Ikebana is the ancient art of Japanese flower arranging and show attendees can view ogetsu School of Colorado Ikebana demonstrations and attend hands-on workshops in this beautiful, simplistic artform throughout the show.

Photo credit: Denver Home Show

Get 2 for 1 tickets! Use promo code BATH at HomeShowDenver.com. Offer expires Friday, March 17, 2017.

