A place for your pet to co-exist at the Colorado Garden and Home Show. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - There’s no reason your beautifully landscaped garden and a functional outdoor space for your pet can’t co-exist.

Come to the Colorado Garden & Home Show February 4 through 12 at the Colorado Convention Center to see the pet friendly garden, created by Autumn Gold Landscapes in partnership with Denver Dumb Friends League.

9NEWS is a sponsor of the Colorado Garden and Home Show

RELATED: This year's hottest garden and home products

Rich Hoverman with Autumn Gold Landscapes built a 2,000 square-foot garden at the show this year that’s compatible with pets. How, you ask? Here are a few elements he incorporated, and recommends you consider, for your pet:

* Plants that aren’t toxic to animals – stop by the show for a brochure that includes a list of approved plants.

* “Dog Tuff Turf” – a relatively new product that’s synthetic and holds up well for use around pets.

A place for your pet to co-exist at the Colorado Garden and Home Show. (Photo: KUSA)

* A pondless water feature – for keeping your animals out of trouble. Instead of a standing pool of water, water disappears underneath the installed stone and recirculates.

* Custom design elements – consider giving Fido his own space, like a yard run. And avoid hazards like sharp edging around flower beds, and mulch (which can be toxic, and gets tracked into the house).

A place for your pet to co-exist at the Colorado Garden and Home Show. (Photo: KUSA)

There are many more tips and considerations for making your outdoor space pet friendly! Stop by the Colorado Garden & Home Show for more information.

(© 2017 KUSA)