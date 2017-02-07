DENVER - There’s no reason your beautifully landscaped garden and a functional outdoor space for your pet can’t co-exist.
Rich Hoverman with Autumn Gold Landscapes built a 2,000 square-foot garden at the show this year that’s compatible with pets. How, you ask? Here are a few elements he incorporated, and recommends you consider, for your pet:
* Plants that aren’t toxic to animals – stop by the show for a brochure that includes a list of approved plants.
* “Dog Tuff Turf” – a relatively new product that’s synthetic and holds up well for use around pets.
* A pondless water feature – for keeping your animals out of trouble. Instead of a standing pool of water, water disappears underneath the installed stone and recirculates.
* Custom design elements – consider giving Fido his own space, like a yard run. And avoid hazards like sharp edging around flower beds, and mulch (which can be toxic, and gets tracked into the house).
