Over the last 27 years, Schomp Automotive employees have raised more than $325,000 for the Children’s Colorado Burn Center, which was established in 1974 as the only program in the state dedicated to treating pediatric burn patients and providing burn prevention education.

Schomp’s most significant and emotion-driven sale of the year, the Children’s Hospital Colorado Sales Event, is underway and goes through Saturday at Schomp’s Honda, BMW and MINI dealerships in Highlands Ranch.

The annual event started in 1990 and all proceeds from the sale of new and pre-owned vehicles will help provide equipment and services needed to treat kids suffering from devastating burn injuries.

Who: Schomp Honda, BMW & MINI and Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Burn Program

What: 27th Annual Children’s Hospital Colorado Sales Event

When: July 19 through July 22

Where: 1001, 1003, 1190 Plum Valley Lane, Highlands Ranch, Colorado - off C-470 & Lucent Blvd.

When asked why Schomp is such a steadfast supporter of the Burn Center at Children’s Hospital Colorado, owner Aaron Wallace said, “The short answer is that Schomp Automotive believes that if we’re going to give back or take care of people it’s those who are the most fragile and need the most help. That’s why we’ve supported Children’s Hospital for so many years.”

Each year, Children’s Colorado caregivers nominate hospital patients to serve as ambassadors in the community. These amazing kids and their families share stories of hope and perseverance through interviews, presentations, and events supporting Children’s Colorado.

Schomp is proud to honor 15-year old Melinda Walker, who attends Legend High School in Parker. Three years ago, Melinda was running on a treadmill when she fell, blacked out and was pinned beneath the machine while it was still running -- suffering third-degree burns to her thigh, arm and stomach. She was sent to Children’s Colorado where she received painful skin grafts and endured months of having to wear a cast and compression pants.

Melinda says that besides her family’s support, attending the Children’s Colorado Burn Camp “was the best part of my healing…it helped me to overcome my fear of having a scar and being different.”

One of the many services offered at the Children’s Colorado Burn Center, the Burn Camp Program was created to meet the psychological and rehabilitation needs of burn-injured children by providing camaraderie and challenging outdoor adventures like rock-climbing, fly-fishing and mountain biking in a safe environment.

Childrens Hospital Burn Camp: http://noordinarycamps.org/

This year, Children’s Colorado has asked its 17 young ambassadors to raise funds on behalf of the hospital. Melinda’s fundraising page asks for donations for the Burn Camp “to help kids like me find strength and courage.

I’m raising money to help other kids like me to attend camp and experience the healing and support that I have been able to have over the past three years.”

Spencer Clair, senior coordinator for Corporate Giving with the Children’s Colorado Foundation said, “We are incredibly grateful for the support and generosity of community partners like Schomp Automotive and for their continued involvement with the Burn Center at Children's Hospital Colorado. As the only comprehensive nonprofit children’s hospital in the region, we rely on generous community support to provide expert, compassionate, family-centered care to every child who needs it.”

Schomp Automotive’s affiliation with the renowned pediatric hospital began in 1986 with the Littleton-based dealership’s inaugural Ralph Schomp Fire Truck Parade & Muster, held in partnership with Mile High Hook & Ladder (MHHL), an all-volunteer organization comprised of fire truck collectors, and active and retired firefighters.

For years, the dealership closed on one Saturday each July and cleared its lots of automobiles to host a fire truck parade, pancake breakfast, fire safety demonstrations, junior firefighter games, a medical helicopter landing and displays of antique and modern fire rescue apparatus. MHHL members decided to hold a fundraiser in conjunction with the Muster, and the logical designated charity was Children’s Hospital Colorado Burn Center.

Although the Fire Truck Parade & Muster outgrew the dealership grounds and is now staged every Father’s Day weekend at Arapahoe Community College, Schomp Automotive continues to raise funds for the Burn Center during its annual Children’s Hospital Colorado Sale.

Read more about Schomp's contributions to Children's Hospital here.

