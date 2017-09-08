Cake competition at the Colorado fall home show

Provided By Colorado Garden Foundation (Photo: JIM MEDFORD, JIM MEDFORD)



Yes, there will be cake!

The Colorado Fall Home Show not only covers homes, but also the delicious things we make inside of them. As such, Sweet Times in the Rockies Cake Competition is returning to the Colorado Fall Home Show this year.

What is Sweet Times in the Rockies Cake Competition?

Sweet Times in the Rockies is Colorado's Premier Sugar Art Show. There are six divisions, with entry categories for kids, holiday cakes, and specialty categories.



This year’s theme is “Day of the Dead.”

When should I come to the Show if I want to get in on the sweet action?

Cakes will be on display throughout the show, but Saturday morning is the cake tasting competition, which will include live judging. Three local judges will arrive to taste, and judge, the entrants’ lavender and pomegranate molasses creations. Sugar art judging is done Friday morning, and the awards ceremony takes place Sunday at 3 pm.

Can I participate?

There is a people’s choice category, so come by to see the sugar art on display and cast your vote!

About the Colorado Fall Home Show

Colorado Fall Home Show is a one-stop marketplace to find the experts to remodel, refresh and renew your home. With more than 250 exhibitors well versed in home renovation, remodeling and sustainable living, this is just the place to get started as you begin preparing your home for the upcoming seasons. Exhibitors will be standing by with tips, tools and ideas on how to best winterize your home. Be sure to check out our lineup at the demonstration theater where many sessions will focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and remodeling.

Show Hours:

Friday, September 8th 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. – $10 for Adults / $8 for Seniors

Saturday, September 9th 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. – $10 for Adults / $8 for Seniors

Sunday, September 10th 10 a.m.– 5 p.m. – $10 for Adults / $8 for Seniors

The Colorado Fall Home Show takes place September 8-10, 2017 at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets and more information can be found at coloradogardenfoundation.org.



