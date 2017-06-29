Cooking with the Club: tin foil Greek salmon

Tin foil greek salmon recipe from Good Sam.

RECIPE ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED BY GOOD SAM.

Nothing beats a tin foil camping recipe. Easy to make, delicious, and best of all not a ton of dirty dishes at the end of the night! Salmon is easy to make, goes with almost anything, can be flavored to suit almost anyone, and packs incredible nutritional benefits. On this edition of Cooking With The Club we are keeping it a bit healthier with our simple Greek seasoned Salmon camping recipe. You can add a simple potato with this one, some green beans, or broccoli to really make this a meal.

Watch the video and get the directions below!

Tin Foil Greek Salmon What You’ll Need:

Ingredients

Salmon fillets

One lemon

One onion

Greek seasoning

Butter

Olive oil

Preparation Instructions

Slice onion

Slice lemon

Cut a few pads of butter

Lay out foil and drizzle olive oil

Place onion slices on top of olive oil

Place salmon on top of the bed of onions

Sprinkle Greek seasoning to taste

Add two pats of butter on top of each salmon fillet

Add slices of lemon on top

Fold foil and place in oven or on grill

Grill for 13-16 minutes

Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes at 425 degrees

