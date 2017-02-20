Presented by Furniture Row & 9NEWS

How will Denver's hometown team Furniture Row Racing do this weekend in Dayton Beach, Fl?

Enter the Furniture Row Racing Sweepstakes below for your chance to win $100 gift card to Furniture Row! Enter the sweepstakes weekly or share your unique entry form URL to get multiple entries in the Grand Prize drawing, where one person will receive a $5,000 gift certificate to Furniture Row.

(© 2017 KUSA)