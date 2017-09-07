How to: maximize space in your home

Provided by Colorado Garden Foundation

The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) will present vignettes to inspire your home’s interior at this year’s Colorado Fall Home Show. Here are five quick tips on how to maximize space in a mixed-use room, from ASID’s Leslie Kazmierczak:

1. Make furniture do double duty.

In your mixed-use office/living room, use swivel chairs between your sofa and desk. They can be part of the

conversation area in the living space and then swivel around to be guest chairs In the office space. Beds can also double as sofas, file cabinetscan double as side tables or nightstands, and bookcases with lower drawers

can double as dressers.

2. Maximize space by hiding away storage.

Locate file cabinets underneath the desk. Use part or all of the closet as office storage. Find

a foldup desk that can be minimized when not in use.

3. In a mixed-use office/guestroom, hide the bed.

Obviously, beds are very large and take up a great deal of floor space. Six options are:

a. Convertible sofa – the beds folds away into the sofa

b. Murphy bed – the bed folds up flush with the wall

c. Trundle bed – a twin bed pulls out from underneath another twin

and either forms two twin beds or can be hooked together to make a king bed

d. Futon – folds down flat to make a bed

e. Daybed – “sofa” pillows on the back can be removed to reveal the

bed

f. Bunk bed – the bed is raised off of the floor so the desk can be

placed underneath it



4. Use built-ins for optimum efficient space usage.

A work surface built into a wall, with bookshelves above and storage drawers below may be all you need and can be tucked into one wall of the room, freeing up the rest of the room for another use. A desk and other office furniture may also be able to fit into a wall closet that has had the doors removed.

5. Make office furniture as beautiful as the rest of the furniture in the room.

Coordinating the office furniture to the rest of the room erases the “dividing line” and makes the space more cohesive. This eliminates the “office shoved in a corner” look.

