Hungry to help in Denver

Portrait of volunteers holding painting supplies (Photo: Jupiterimages)

CONTENT PROVIDED BY AARP FOUNDATION

When 10 million adults over the age of 50 experience hunger every day, it’s time to go with our guts and lend a hand to provide nourishment to those in need. AARP Foundation’s Summer of Service campaign is focused on feeding older adults in communities across the nation. This summer’s goal in Denver is to pack 500,000 meals, all in one day.

We can do it; Denver is famous for its hunger to help!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

AARP Foundation has provided over 37 million meals to older adults since 2011; you’re teaming up with a great group of people with an organized plan.

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO:

Go to AARP Foundation’s Summer of Service website and get all the details and to register for the Denver Meal Pack Challenge.

WHAT IS A MEAL PACK CHALLENGE, EXACTLY?

It’s a festival! It’s a time and a place where community comes together with music and fun. You and your group of volunteers will be trained on how to assemble and pack non-perishable, nutritious meals. Those meals will feed hungry and food-insecure seniors served by local food banks.

WHY THIS EVENT?

Chew on this: Healthcare costs of $130.5 Billion are a result hunger, and 60 percent of seniors are more likely to experience depression due to food insecurity. When you understand the facts it’s plain to see that a future of hunger isn’t out of the realm of possibility for your parents, grandparents, or even you. It only takes 90 minutes to participate in AARP Foundation’s Meal Pack Challenge…a small bite out of your day.



THE DETAILS:

AARP Foundation Denver Meal Pack Challenge to #endseniorhunger.

Sunday, July 9, 2017

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

University of Denver

Volunteer shifts last 90-minutes



