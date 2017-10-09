JEFFERSON COUNTY - CONTENT PROVIDED BY FOOTHILLS ANIMAL SHELTER

Do you love your pet? Of course, you do! So why not make sure your pet has their Jefferson County license?

Benefits of a license in Jefferson County include:

Foothills Animal Shelter is able to contact you immediately if your missing pet is found. In many cases, our animal control partners bring your pet directly home.

As a responsible pet owner, you avoid receiving a fine for having an unlicensed dog.

Your pet licensing fee helps support Foothills Animal Shelter – where thousands of homeless pets are cared for each year.

If lost, could your pet tell anyone where they live? Could your pet hop on a bus, jump on the light rail or call a cab?

Unfortunately, none of these options exist for your beloved animal. That’s where Foothills Animal Shelter comes in.

Foothills Animal Shelter wants to help ensure that you and your pet are never separated. The shelter offers an annual pet license for only $20 to help you and your pet enjoy a long, happy companionship.

Register or renew your pet’s license today at www.foothillsanimalshelter.org/license.

Foothills Animal Shelter provides a safe haven for pets in need.

Foothills Animal Shelter serves as a temporary residence for animals that have been lost, neglected or abandoned. It is among the largest animal shelters in metro Denver, taking in more than 9,200 animals every year. Your pet’s license fee means you’re helping a lot of other animals get the life-saving care that they need.

The shelter also offers a host of other programs and services, including:

Pet adoption

Lost and found pet services

Affordable spay and neuter surgeries

Vaccinations and microchips

You’re not alone. Your pet shouldn’t be either.

Given how much good can come from it, no pet should ever be without a license. Please license your pet today and encourage friends, neighbors and colleagues to do the same.

Good human.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. DIGITAL MARKETING SOLUTIONS IS A BRANCH OF THE 9NEWS SALES TEAM. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US.

© 2017 KUSA-TV