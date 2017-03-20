What is OTT? The way we consume Television has changed. Traditional television screens are only one of many ways to consume television viewing. Over The Top Television (OTT) is the new age of watching television content though non - traditional mediums.

OTT is Television program content that is served on platforms outside of traditional television channels. This includes Network Apps, Gaming counsels, and SMART TV services. TV Programs can be used on different devices such as mobile phones, tablets and any other screen.

When a viewer watches content on these platforms, they can be served ads from the Premion OTT Network.

Premion serves commercial ads through these non traditional channels. Premion can select a geographic region down to a zip code and serve ads on these networks on multiple platforms.

For more information on Premion's OTT services please contact Sean Springman (303) 871-1458 or feel free to email at Sean.springman@9news.com

© 2017 KUSA-TV