Sneak peek - this season's home trends

CONTENT PROVIDED BY COLORADO GARDEN FOUNDATION

Denver’s hot housing market shows no signs of slowing down, which means many homeowners may be opting to remain in their current – and smaller – homes. Those variables, plus the fact that more Americans are working from home, has prompted home trends around the theme of maximizing space for multi-purpose use.

Stop by the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) booth #620 at this year’s Colorado Fall Home Show to get ideas and inspiration for your small spaces and multi-purpose needs. As before, ASID will present room vignettes so that attendees can see the trends first hand. The ASID vignette theme at this year’s Fall Home Show is “The Living Office.” The three vignettes on display will include two office/living spaces and an office/den/guest room, each in a different style. The styles of the three vignettes are: Transitional Botanical, Rustic Contemporary, and Mid-Century Modern. The colors used in the vignettes were inspired by the Sherwin-Williams Colormix Forecast 2018 paint palette, utilizing the “Sincerity,” “Affinity,” and “Connectivity” color palettes.

ASID and other presenters will be hosting theater sessions (free with admission) around this theme, and other home topics. Keep pace with the trends and get fresh ideas for your home at this year’s Colorado Fall Home Show.

About the Colorado Fall Home Show

Colorado Fall Home Show is a one-stop marketplace to find the experts to remodel, refresh and renew your home. With more than 250 exhibitors well versed in home renovation, remodeling and sustainable living, this is just the place to get started as you begin preparing your home for the upcoming seasons. Exhibitors will be standing by with tips, tools and ideas on how to best winterize your home. Be sure to check out our lineup at the demonstration theater where many sessions will focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and remodeling.



Show Hours:

Friday, September 8th 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. – $10 for Adults / $8 for Seniors

Saturday, September 9th 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. – $10 for Adults / $8 for Seniors

Sunday, September 10th 10 a.m.– 5 p.m. – $10 for Adults / $8 for Seniors

The Colorado Fall Home Show takes place September 8-10, 2017 at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets and more information can be found at coloradogardenfoundation.org.

