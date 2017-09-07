Usher in fall at Downtown Boulder's Fall Fest

Downtown Boulder Fall Fest 2016 (Photo: Eddie Clark, ©EddieClarkMedia)

With a pop-up artisan market, live bands and family fun, Downtown Boulder Fall Fest is a great place to usher in the fall season.

You’re invited to celebrate fall along picturesque Pearl Street Mall during Boulder Fall Fest, Sept. 15 – 17, with artisans, a beer/wine/margarita garden, delicious bites and family friendly activities.

Most think of autumn colors, pumpkin spice and crisp, cool temperatures when thinking of fall. Surprise your family and friends with these fun facts about fall and the Fall Fest:

1. Name It: Fall (or autumn) was originally called “Harvest” because of the harvest moon that occurs when the full moon is closest to the autumn equinox.

2. This is the second-year the event has partnered with Firefly Handmade Market - the premiere marketplace for handmade-only artisan goods. Their curated pop-up markets draw a local following of vendors and customers making it the largest and premier "handmade only" market in Boulder and the Front Range.

3. Enjoy A Slice: The first recorded recipe for apple pie was written in 1381 in England. It called for figs, raisins, pears and saffron along with the apples. So, it didn’t start as an American thing after all.

4. Celebrating its’ 30th year, Downtown Boulder’s Fall Fest has a lineup of live bands and a beer garden featuring brews from Avery and Rio Grande Margaritas.

5. Good Gourd! The heaviest pumpkin of 2016 weighed 2, 624.6 pounds and was grown by Mathias Willlemijns in Belgium.

6. Pearl Street’s A Gem: 2017 Marks the Pearl Street Mall’s 40th anniversary. The downtown district is home to more than 80 percent locally owned and operated businesses.

7. Boulder Fest is for all ages. A special children’s area on 14th Street will be filled with bouncy obstacle courses, giant hamster balls, a climbing wall and bungee trampoline.

8. Bark!: The gorgeous amber colors of the aspen leaves are eye-popping in September, but aspen tree bark is also something to behold. The dust that comes off from rubbing your hands over the bark acts as a natural sunscreen with 30SPF. Additionally, chewing on small pieces of aspen tree bark helps to relieve aches and pains.

9. On Friday Sept. 15, Boulder Fall Fest will incorporate a Pearl Street Stampede starting at 7 p.m. This family-friendly pep rally features members of the CU Football Team, Cheerleaders & Golden Buffalo Marching Band.

10. Every Saturday and Sunday year-round, City of Boulder downtown parking garages are free!

Have fun celebrating harvest time at the 2017 Downtown Boulder Fall Fest presented by Premier Members Credit Union!

For more information visit BoulderFallFest dot com.

