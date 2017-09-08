Where your Colorado Fall Home Show ticket proceeds go

CONTENT PROVIDED BY COLORADO GARDEN FOUNDATION

The Colorado Garden Foundation (CGF) awarded more than $700,000 in Colorado grants and scholarships this year, using proceeds from its shows. Since the 1970s, Colorado Garden Foundation has awarded more than $7.8 million to more than 300 organizations in Colorado.

Here are CGF’s big winners for 2017:

Major grant winner: Sewall Child Development Center ($75,000)

Sewall Child Development Center, an inclusive early childhood program that serves children of all backgrounds and abilities, including those with special needs, received a CGF grant to help create an outdoor sensory garden that can serve as an additional educational environment. Adjacent to the more formalized play environment, the garden will be organized around natural materials designed to stimulate all five senses and encourage hands-on, multi-sensory, and social learning. Students from the headquarters and nine satellite locations will have year-round access to the garden.

Major grant winner: Englewood Schools ($74,341)

Englewood Schools will use their CGF grant funding to construct a commercial-sized greenhouse to support student learning through a series of four classes (Intro to Agriscience, Biology of Sustainable Agriculture, Water and Soil Chemistry in Agriculture, and Entrepreneurship Through Agribusiness). These courses are designed specifically around sustainable agricultural and horticultural practices, and farm to table operations for high school students in the Denver metropolitan area.

Scholarship winners: Tyler Camblin & Mary Fuchs

The CGF Board voted to award not one, but two full-ride scholarships to Colorado State University this fall. The winners are Tyler Camblin of Holyoke, Colo., who will study soil & crop science and agriculture business with plans to become an agronomist and Mary Fuchs of Monte Vista, Colo., who will study environmental horticulture with plans to become a natural resource specialist.

CGF thanks its show attendees for their role in giving back to our community with the purchase of their ticket.

