19 Colorado athletes competed in 2014 Sochi Olympics

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 28: A view of the Gangneung Hockey Centre in the Gangneung Coastal Cluster, host of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, on February 28, 2017 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - As we countdown to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, we are looking back at the Colorado athletes who competed in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

19 Colorado athletes were selected to compete in Sochi. The only state that had more was California, with 20 athletes.

Two Colorado athletes brought home medals; freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, from Telluride, and alpine racer Mikaela Shiffrin, from Vail.

In 2018, keep an eye out on figure skater Mariah Bell of Monument.

She won bronze at the U.S. Championship and Mikaela Matthews from Frisco, who could be one of team U-S-A's top mogul skiers.

Final selection for Team U.S.A won't be until right before the games.

