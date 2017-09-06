3D Camera in Winter Park helping skiers train

WINTER PARK - At Winter Park, Chris Allen with the Dynamic Athletics Research institute is setting up his portable 3D motion capture system.

“It’s a quick set up there are 8 tripods, 8 cameras,” said Allen.

It’s a little like the what you see in Hollywood were actors wear those weird suits and have dots all over their body only this set up doesn’t need the extra gear.

“Without any suits or markers, you can pick a skeleton on the athlete,”’ said Allen.

All Chris needs are his cameras and computer to track the movement of high performance ski racers at the Winter Park Competition Center by having them do simple exercises and taking their real time computer generated musculoskeletal video and analyzing it to see how they move.

“It’s 99 % accurate, any small movement the camera can pick it up it’s all optical it’s not looking internally,” said Allen.

No bones about it! At @WinterPark ski racers are using motion capture tech to avoid injury & it can help others too story coming up @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/LxYpsgfSwn — Matt Renoux (@MattRenoux) September 6, 2017

From that data they can see what’s happening in the joints of the body and then what needs to be done to correct anything a person may be doing wrong when they work out.

Winter Park Director of Sports Performance, Stephanie Zavilla, says recognizing these errors helps to improve an athletes workout and racing so they don’t get injured on the slopes.

“We wanted to make sure athletes are able to maintain their strength and power through the season,” said Zavilla.

By using those 3D Cameras the process is pretty quick so it’s not just high performance athletes using the tech but pretty much anyone else can use this tech as well to see what they might be doing right or doing wrong when they move.

