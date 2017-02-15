3rd line is a charm for Pioneers

Blake Hillman at practice. Courtesy-Aaron Matas

DENVER - They could have taken it the wrong way.

Every weekend when the University of Denver hockey team releases its lines chart, Blake Hillman and Matt VanVoorhis are listed at the 3rd (out of 3) defensive pairing.

"It's not a bad thing to be a 3rd line defenseman on this team. We have a good team," VanVoorhis said.

Instead of being insulted, the two -- who played together last season and are roommates -- have owned it. The Pioneers have a very strong defense and Blake and Matt are a major part of it.

"On the line chart they look like a 3rd pairing, but they don't play like it. They'd be a 1st pairing on a lot of teams in the country," head coach Jim Montgomery told 9NEWS.

VanVoorhis, a senior, is an alternate captain for the Pioneers this time. He grew up in Minnesota as did Hillman, who after a stellar finish to his freshman season, was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

"It put a little more pressure on me. I don't know if it's really helped me this year, but I think it's something I need to get my mind around and not really think of it as much," Hillman said.

The sophomore was too worried about outcomes as opposed to playing the game the right way.

"I think he got down on himself because he wasn't having results like he thought he was going to be," Montgomery said. "But the last couple of weeks he's been playing great hockey for us."

Meanwhile Hillman's defensive partner was dealing with his own pressure. VanVoorhis is a senior and trying to finish his collegiate career the right way. A few weeks ago, the two sat down face-to-face for what the team calls a commitment continuum.

The idea is to talk openly and honestly about hockey and life.

"I think it was a big step for Blake and I because we were able to be honest with each other about our games and where we need to be and since that meeting we've really been honest with ourselves about the way we need to play everyday and every practice and what we need to focus on and I think that's made us a better pairing," VanVoorhis told 9NEWS.

Blake, Matt and the rest of the Pioneers currently sit in first place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference with just three weeks left in the season. They're ranked 2nd in the country and travel to Ohio this weekend for a big series against Miami.

DU will play away from home in two of their final three series. They will likely need to sweep one of the road weekends to win the conference, and may need even more than that.

"I think in order for us to win the NCHC, we're going to have to win out," Hillman said.

Drop off is not something the Pioneers are used to. They don't deal with it at the back end of their defensive rotation, and they can't afford any in the final weeks of the regular season.

