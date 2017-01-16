Stock show competitors tackle unique ski rodeo in annual tradition

(Photo: Steamboat Ski Resort/Larry Pierce)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS - Ninety-two professional cowboys and cowgirls strapped on their snowboards and skis for an annual tradition that's more entertaining than it probably should be.

Competitors from across the United States, Canada and Australia participated in the 43rd annual Bud Light Cowboy Downhill, which includes a dual slalom with gates, a large jump, lassoing an individual, saddling a horse and crossing the finish line in the fastest time.

After the head-to-head dual slalom competition, the entire field rushes to the finish line, launching the jump and holding off their fellow competitors in a winner-takes-all stampede.

43rd ANNUAL BUD LIGHT COWBOY DOWNHILL RESULTS

1. Grant Denny (#67), Mindin, Nev. 27.75

2. Joel Schlegel (#39), Burns, Colo. 28.46

3. Tim Bingheim (#64), Huntyville, Utah 31.95

4. Richmond Champion (#3), Dublin, Texas 33.98

5. Jordan Corrigan(#13), Toddville, Iowa 39.16

Stampede Winner: Jesse Kirby, (#28), Dodge City, Kan.

Best Crash: Ali Mullin, (#80), Redcliff, Ala.

The Bud Light Cowboy Downhill is always scheduled in January to coincide with the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver.

Participants must be entered at the Stock Show and be a member of the ProRodeo Cowboys Association or the Professional Bull Riders to compete in the event.

