9NEWS Bracket Insanity: Elite Eight

No. 1 seed John Elway and No. 2 seed Chauncey Billups will be going up against each other in the Elite Eight of our 9NEWS Bracket Insanity. (Photo: USA Today Sports Images)

KUSA - In an otherwise unpredictable tournament, the Elite Eight of our 9NEWS Bracket Insanity pieced together pretty much how we expected.

All eight of the remaining athletes are either one seeds or two seeds. And now, it's time for you to decide who moves on to the Final Four.

You can download a PDF of the updated bracket by clicking here.

The eight players seeking the title of "Favorite Colorado athlete of all time" are all practically state legends, making for some juicy matchups in each region.

First up: the Rocky Mountain Region at the top left of our bracket is a battle between the juggernaut that is John Elway and the hometown hero in Chauncey Billups.

Meanwhile, the Mile High Region is a matchup between possibly the two best Avs of all time: No. 1 seed Joe Sakic and No. 2 seed Patrick Roy.

Speaking of the Avalanche, there are a trio of Colorado hockey greats still alive in the bracket.

No. 2 seed Peter Forsberg will be facing off with No. 1 seed Terrell Davis in the West Region.

And finally, the Pikes Peak Region final is full of fun storylines.

No. 1 seed Todd Helton is the lone Rockies player remaining in the field. He'll be going up against No. 2 seed Peyton Manning, who was once the backup quarterback for Helton when the two played football together at the University of Tennessee.

Since the Final Four of the NCAA men's basketball tournament doesn't start until Saturday, April 1, we'll have our voting for the Elite Eight open until Friday night at 10:00 p.m. MT.

Make your voices heard and help send your favorite Colorado athletes of all time on to the Final Four!

As always, like our 9NEWS Sports Facebook Page to stay updated on the bracket each day.

© 2017 KUSA-TV