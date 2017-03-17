9NEWS Bracket Insanity Round Two: Vote for your favorite Colorado athletes of all time

Joe Sakic, John Elway, Todd Helton and Terrell Davis are our No. 1 seeds in the 9NEWS Bracket Insanity. Follow along and vote on each matchup until Colorado's favorite athlete of all time is decided in early April. (Photo: USA Today Sports)

After one round of voting, the 9NEWS Bracket Insanity has lived up to its name. The response we got from the community in just a couple of days was truly insane.

Already, thousands of votes have been cast, as we try to find out who the state's favorite Colorado athlete of all time is.

The polls have closed for the first round, where we saw upsets, blowouts, matchups that went down to the final minutes and Ed McCaffrey proving that it's really hard to beat your dad in a game of 1 on 1 (sorry Christian).

But after all of that, it is time to vote in round two.

The second round is full of exciting matchups, so keep on voting to help us eventually determine the state's favorite Colorado athlete of all time! We'll continue to follow our 9NEWS Bracket Insanity along at the same pace as the actual NCAA men's basketball tournament. So, since the Sweet 16 for March Madness doesn't start until Thursday, March 23, we'll have our voting for the round of 32 open until Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. You can download a PDF version of the updated bracket by clicking here Like our 9NEWS Sports Facebook Page to stay updated on all of the results each day.

© 2017 KUSA-TV