9NEWS Bracket Insanity: Sweet 16

No. 1 seeds John Elway and Todd Helton have been coasting in their matchups on the way to the Sweet 16. See where these two and the other fourteen remaining athletes are in the bracket as we head to the Sweet 16 of our 9NEWS Bracket Insanity. (Photo: USA Today Sports Images-Bob Deutsch and Ron Chenoy)

KUSA - The polls stayed open twice as long as they did in the first round, and the round of 32 still needed more time.

After five days of voting and about 2,000 votes each, several matchups went down to the final minutes.

But, nothing compared to the battle we saw between Karl Mecklenburg and Larry Walker in the West region.

Check out this matchup in our #9NEWSBracketInsanity. Larry Walker vs @KarlMecklenburg is dead even with less than 12 hours to go. #9Sports pic.twitter.com/9vbTj1dyMk — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) March 22, 2017

The two were tied 50-50 for practically the entire final day of voting. But, after a late night surge, Mecklenburg narrowly escaped for the victory with a 51 percent share of the voting.

And now, the Sweet 16 is set.

Click here to download a PDF of the updated bracket.

In a football town, perhaps it's no surprise that this next round is still chalk full of Denver Broncos.

Of the 16 remaining athletes, nine wore orange and blue during their careers.

All eight of our No. 1 and No. 2 seeds are still alive in the tournament, but two of our four No. 3 seeds were knocked out in the round of 32.

No. 3 Missy Franklin was upset by Steve Atwater in the Rocky Mountain Region, and 3 seeded Nugget great Alex English was eliminated by Champ Bailey in the West region.

The further along we get in our 9NEWS Bracket Insanity, the closer these matchups should keep on getting.

So, vote and make your voices heard as we get closer to finding out the state's favorite Colorado athlete of all time!

Since the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament starts Saturday, we'll have our Sweet 16 voting open until Friday night at 10:00 p.m. MT.

