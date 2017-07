A day after snapping 8-game losing streak, Rockies fall to Diamondbacks in game two

Jul 1, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black (10) sits in the dugout before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rick Scuteri, Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX (AP) - Zack Greinke struck out eight in seven strong innings to lead Arizona to a 6-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night, ending the Diamondbacks' three-game losing streak.

Greinke (10-4) allowed two runs and three hits, one of those being Trevor Story's two-out, two-run homer in the top of the seventh to make it a one-run game. But the Diamondbacks scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to take control.

David Peralta doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Diamondbacks, who have not lost more than three consecutive games this season.

The Rockies, one night after stopping an eight-game losing streak, lost their ninth game in the past 10. Tyler Chatwood (6-9) pitched into the seventh inning but allowed four earned runs and seven hits, striking out six with three walks.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

© 2017 Associated Press