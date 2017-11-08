Ageless Tom Brady reaches prime at 40

ENGLEWOOD--Where do you stand with Tom Brady? Do you hate him? Do you hate, Tom Brady?

I can’t. I’m too fascinated by greatness.

Supposedly, this was a sixth-round talent. Yet, 18 seasons later, he is the NFL’s all-time winner. A 189-54 record in the regular season. A ridiculous 25-9 mark in the postseason. An 5-2 record in Super Bowls.

Nice scouting system, NFL.

“I just love his competitive spirit,’’ said Broncos’ quarterback Brock Osweiler, who was 1-0 against Brady in 2015, but 0-2 last year when he was with the Houston Texans. “Maybe the best example was probably in the Super Bowl. He’s never going to quit. He plays with a lot of fire. A lot of passion. That makes him a lot of fun to watch.’’

Yes, the comeback from 28-3 against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI was impressive. Or maybe the best example of Brady’s fire was his end zone spike against the Broncos in a 2011 game that was so vicious, it punctured Tebowmania.

You’ll hear the Broncos say things they have to do to beat the Patriots this Sunday night (6:30 kickoff, 9News). Truth is, their chance may be if Von Miller knocks the wind of the Brady early in the first quarter, and he can’t play again until next week.

Otherwise, Brady is too good. He’s too handsome. He’s too ageless.

I don’t get it. Peyton Manning reached the finish line at 39 with nothing left. Tom Brady is 40 and in the last two seasons he has 44 touchdown passes against 4 interceptions.

“I don’t see a drop-off at all,’’ said Broncos head coach Vance Joseph. “He’s obviously a smart football player. His arm talent is excellent. His ball placement has been excellent. His poise in the pocket. Obviously, he’s one of the best all-time.’’

We’ve heard it said that in sports, Father Time is undefeated. He’s meeting his match in Tom Brady.

© 2017 KUSA-TV