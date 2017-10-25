Air Force Academy suspends lacrosse players, coaches amid investigation

DURHAM, NC - FEBRUARY 05: Air Force Falcons celebrate after a game against the Duke Blue Devils on February 05, 2017 at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Air Force won 11-10. (Photo by Peyton Williams/Getty Images) (Photo: Peyton Williams, 2017 Peyton Williams)

KUSA - A week after announcing two investigations regarding cadet cheating and athlete misconduct, the Air Force Academy has suspended several members and coaches of the Falcons lacrosse team, the Academy announced on Tuesday.

The Academy released this statement:

"Last week we announced that there was an ongoing investigation into the conduct of several individuals on the Academy's Lacrosse team. Based on preliminary indications, some members of the team and coaches have been put into an inactive status and will not participate in group activities or inter-collegiate competition, until further notice. These actions are effective today and may be revisited as the investigation progresses. Because that investigation is ongoing, I cannot disclose any further information.

What I can say is that the Air Force Academy holds its cadets, staff and

faculty to the highest standards of conduct...because our nation demands it

of us and it's the right thing to do. Taking care of each other is one of

our top priorities and we go to great lengths to provide a culture rooted in

the core principles of human dignity and respect."

According to an article from Inside Lacrosse, all juniors, seniors, and coaches were suspended from the team.

A member of the Academy's Public Affairs Media Relations Department confirmed the suspensions on Wednesday but did not give any details as to which players and coaches have been suspended or why they were suspended.

They did not offer a timetable of when that information would be released since it is an on-going investigation.

After earning their second-straight conference title this past year, the Falcons were knocked out of tournament play by the University of Denver. The 2017 team finished with a 12-6 record.

© 2017 KUSA-TV