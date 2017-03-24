Air Force hockey advances to the elite eight for 2nd time in school history

KUSA - The Air Force men's ice hockey team is going to the Elite Eight for the second time in school history.
The Falcons held off Western Michigan 5-4 Friday night to go to the quarterfinals, where they will face top seeded Harvard.
Kyle Haak scored two goals for Air Force, as the team held off a furious late rally from Western Michigan in the final minutes.
The Falcons were catapulted by a fast start, when Jordan Himley put the puck in the back of the net less than a minute into the game.
Air Force's quarterfinal matchup with Harvard will take place Saturday night.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs