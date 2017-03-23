Air Force's chances rest on Starrett's saves in the NCAA tournament

The Air Force Falcons are as good as their goaltender and their goaltender Shane Starrett is pretty good.

The Falcons' best chance at advancing in the NCAA Frozen Four tournament lies in Starrett's play between the pipes heading into their first round game against Western Michigan on Friday.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore goaltender has been their best player all year with 729 saves in 33 games, a .924 save percentage and a 23-5-4 record in the net.

Air Force Head Coach, Frank Serratore, said the Falcons will go as far as Starrett takes them.



"A great goalie makes a good team great," Serratore said. "A bad goalie makes a good team bad. That's how much that one position impacts the game."

The head coach believes that the Falcons are a good team, maybe even a great team, but it's clear that a win in the playoffs will be because their goaltender got them there. "This is Shane Starrett's team." Serratore said.

Despite the pressure placed on him in his pads, Starrett sees the team for what it is, a team. "I don't see it as my team," Starrett said. "I see us all as just one; we're all in this together and there's not one person on our team that can individually win a game. It takes a whole team effort to win a championship."

In a way the position chose him. Starrett is one of four brothers and there had to be someone between the pipes. "I guess one of us had to be a goalie," Starrett said. "We have two forwards and a defenseman, but when I was younger I just loved playing it."

His younger brother Beau plays for Cornell, who also made the top 16 teams for the NCAA tournament, which means the Starrett family will be covering a lot of miles to see the boys play this week.

