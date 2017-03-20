An all-access look at CSU's new on-campus stadium

FORT COLLINS - Excitement is building in Fort Collins as their new on-campus stadium nears completion.

Last week the school announced their home opener was moving up two weeks after rescheduling with Oregon State to play on Aug. 26 instead of their regularly scheduled game on Sept. 23. The switch allowed for the Rams to have bye week before entering conference play.

9NEWS got an all-access tour from CSU Athletic Director, Joe Parker, highlighting the progress made leading up to the full completion in August. Click the video above for an inside look at the new home of the CSU football team.

