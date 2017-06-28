Andrighetto signs two-year extension with Avalanche

CALGARY, AB - MARCH 27: Sven Andrighetto #10 of the Colorado Avalanche in action against the Calgary Flames during an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on March 27, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images) (Photo: Derek Leung, 2017 Getty Images)

Avalanche keep some speed in the lineup locking in forward Sven Andrighetto with a two-year contract extension.

The Avs acquired the former Montreal Canadien at the trade deadline this year on March 1 in exchange for Andreas Martinsen. He played in a total of 19 games for Colorado and recorded 16 points (5g, 11a). The Swiss native was also the leading scorer for the month of March with five goals and a total 11 points.



"We were pleased with what Sven added to our team at the end of last season," said Avalanche Executive Vice President and General Manager Joe Sakic. "He sees the ice well and brings speed and scoring to our lineup. We're excited to have him under contract."

Not a big guy, the 5-foot-10, 188 pound right winger is a top line forward for the Avs that will hopefully continue his offensive production for an entire season rather than a handful of games at the end of a slumping season.

Andrighetto was one of the 11 players the Avs chose to protect during the Expansion Draft earlier this month.

